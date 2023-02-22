Sparkman girls advance to Class 7A State Tournament

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - When Sparkman Girls Head Coach Jarvis Wilson took over the Senators program in 2021, he wanted to instill toughness and a championship attitude that was lost prior to his arrival.

Wilson’s 2022 team showed that and more advancing to the Class 7A State Tournament after defeating Hewitt-Trussville 55-44 at the 7A Northeast Regional.

“Something we ask these ladies to do all year, play tough,” Jarvis Wilson said after the game. “Be tough in adverse situations. They were down, but fought back. Just the pride that they played with and the desire that they played with to win the game, I’m speechless right now because this is something that we talk about all the time. and to see them actually do it and watch them start believing in themselves is just a great feeling as a coach that I’m able to coach these young ladies.”

The Lady Senators led 20-18 at the half and scored 21 points in the 4th quarter which ultimately proved to be the difference.

“You know we have something called mistake response,” Wilson added. “You make a mistake, it’s over, get over it. But continue to give your best, continue to keep fighting and striving not only on the court but in life. Things are not always gonna go your way. Continue to fight, continue to keep believing in yourself and good things will happen.”

Sparkman will play Thursday at noon in the Class 7A State Tournament.

The Covenant Christian Eagles will head back to Birmingham to defend their 1A State Championship after defeating Shoals Christian 60-37. Trey Kellog scored a team-high 20 points in the win. The Eagles will play Monday, Feb. 27 at 10:30 A.M.

The State Regionals continue Wednesday and Thursday at various sites across the state.

