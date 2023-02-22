Reports show suicidal thoughts have increased in teenage girls

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Nearly one in three teen girls in the country have considered suicide. According to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this number is up nearly 60% from a decade ago.

Alabama Department of Mental Health Suicide Prevention Coordinator Maegan Huffman says that Alabama has a lot of work to do to overcome the youth mental crisis. She says the troubling statistics point to an issue that needs to be addressed.

“Suicide is the 13th leading cause of death within the state. And the third leading cause of death for ages 10 to 24,” Huffman said.

Nearly three in five teen girls felt persistently sad or hopeless in 2021, double that of boys, according to the CDC’s report over a 10-year period.

Licensed marriage and family therapist, Brittany Clifford with Luminous Counseling in Huntsville explains the COVID-19 pandemic did not help, as routines were interrupted when students were out of the classroom.

“Those teenage years, you know, teenage years are developmentally where you lean more towards social interactions and all of their social interactions got cut off basically,” Clifford said.

Psychotherapist, Monretta Vega with Huntsville Psychotherapy and Counseling Services believes social media could influence a young mind in a negative way.

“We have to keep in mind that social media can lead to subconscious comparisons,” Vega said. “We see that it looks like others are doing a little bit better than us, and it also causes a little bit of body consciousness.”

Huffman says these factors could potentially lead to depression and should not be ignored.

“When we’re talking about youth, there could be domestic violence, whether it’s a bad relationship or a good relationship. You have a job and school. Those are the main stressors,” Huffman said.

Huffman also said you should keep an eye on stressors like financial problems, mental illness, substance use, and social isolation.

If you have suicidal thoughts and need help, please the national suicide and crisis prevention hotline at 988.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.