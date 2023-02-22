Nucor Corp. plans to build $125 million facility in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A $125 million facility has been announced by Nucor Corp. to be built in Decatur, creating 200 full-time jobs.

According to a spokesperson for the governor’s office, Nucor has a large presence in Alabama with facilities producing steel, tubular products, joists and decking and metal buildings. There are Nucor locations in Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, Fort Payne, Eufaula and Decatur.

“Alabama offers world-class companies like Nucor all the advantages they need to find success, including a skilled workforce, a pro-business environment and a solid support system,” Governor Kay Ivey said in a statement. “This investment project is a win for Nucor, Decatur and all of Alabama.”

The full-time positions at the new facility will have an average annual compensation of $75,000 and will be filled over a four-year period. The new plant will be located next to the Nucor Steel Decatur sheet steel mill.

“We are very excited to be building this new tower production plant in Alabama, where Nucor has a long history and presence throughout the state,” Chair, President and CEO of Nucor Corp., Leon Topalian, said in a statement. “As America’s most diverse industrial manufacturer of steel products, we will be able to efficiently supply this new plant, helping to ensure that our nation’s critical energy and digital infrastructure is built with the cleanest, most sustainable steel in the world.”

The company’s investment in Decatur includes land improvements, construction of a new building and manufacturing equipment, according to the governor’s office.

“We are also thankful for the approximately $125 million investment and the 200 jobs created with a compensation of around $75,000,” Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling said in a statement. “Our local economic development office along with its numerous partners continue to work hard to bring new industries and quality jobs to Decatur. This is a prime example of that work.”

