Morgan County work release trustee walks off job at Wolverine in Decatur

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a work release trustee who left his assignment on Wednesday morning.

Arvil Charest walked off the job at Wolverine Industries in Decatur, according to a release from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

Charest was in jail on the following charges:

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance

Obstruction/Parole Violation

If you have information related to the location of Charest, call 911 or the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office at 256-350-4613.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.