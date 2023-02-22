Deals
Morgan County work release trustee walks off job at Wolverine in Decatur

Arvil Charest
Arvil Charest(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 7:04 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a work release trustee who left his assignment on Wednesday morning.

Arvil Charest walked off the job at Wolverine Industries in Decatur, according to a release from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

Charest was in jail on the following charges:

  • Unlawful possession of a controlled substance
  • Obstruction/Parole Violation

If you have information related to the location of Charest, call 911 or the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office at 256-350-4613.

Marshall County senior volunteer program makes a comeback
Alabama lawmakers set to vote on bill aiming to end state grocery tax
