Marshall County RSVP makes a comeback

Marshall County, Ala. (WAFF) - After nearly 3 years of inactivity, Marshall County’s Retired and Senior Volunteer Program is alive and well. New director Carolyn Davis has taken on the task of reviving the program after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“RSVP was so active and just so full of activities and then COVID hit. The building was empty, the people were at home and we weren’t doing anything. When COVID first starting lifting the seniors were the one group that was very reluctant to start getting out and about,” Davis tells WAFF 48.

Davis has spent many years serving the communities of Marshall County. Now, she’s coming out of a ten-year retirement to bring back RSVP. She says it was meant to be.

“I was playing pickle ball I was playing cards and I was traveling and just having a big time. Then one of the board members called me and asked me if I would be interested. I love a challenge and this is definitely a challenge. I love helping people, I love fixing things. I think this is a really good fit for me. God has really given me an opportunity. He’s put me in places that.. I learned from this job to get ready for the next job,” Davis says.

With her affinity for helping people, Davis has hit the ground running with plans for the volunteer program.

“I want to see this building filled with people. I want to see that parking lot filled with cars. We’ve got some classes scheduled to start in March. I want to see and taking computer classes and takin exercise classes and taking painting classes.”

Davis is also excited to extend her reach all across Marshall County.

“I want to be in all the cities. I want to be in Boaz, Albertville, Guntersville, Arab.. I want to be in Grant. I want us, RSVP to be seen in every city in the county,” Davis says.

Davis also tells us that the program is always in need of volunteers to help with classes and other events. Volunteers include anyone over the age of 55, and those interested in lending a hand can call the RSVP office at 256-571-7734.

