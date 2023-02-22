Cullman man charged with producing child pornography at Walmart

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - The Cullman Police Department has arrested a man on child pornography charges from an incident that happened at Walmart.

Officials say the incident happened on Feb. 4 at the south Cullman Walmart. Ethan Richardson, 25 was charged with the Production of Child Pornography, Possession of Child Pornography and Aggravated Criminal Surveillance.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges may follow.

