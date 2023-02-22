Deals
Cullman man charged with producing child pornography at Walmart

Ethan Richardson, 25
Ethan Richardson, 25(CPD)
By Javon Williams
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - The Cullman Police Department has arrested a man on child pornography charges from an incident that happened at Walmart.

Officials say the incident happened on Feb. 4 at the south Cullman Walmart. Ethan Richardson, 25 was charged with the Production of Child Pornography, Possession of Child Pornography and Aggravated Criminal Surveillance.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges may follow.

