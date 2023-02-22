Cullman man arrested on sex abuse of a child charge

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Cullman man was arrested by Morgan County Sheriff’s Office deputies for allegedly sexually abusing a child under the age of 12.

J.L. McCrary Jr., 59, was arrested and charged on Tuesday. McCrary Jr. pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a child under the age of five in 2004 and is a registered sex offender.

McCrary Jr. was released from the Morgan County Jail on Tuesday on a $5,000 bond.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.