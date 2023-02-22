Coroner identifies 2 found dead in Holly Pond house fire

HOLLY POND, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people are dead after an early morning house fire in Holly Pond on Wednesday.

Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick confirmed one male and one female were found dead in a home on County Road 1728 in Holly Pond around 2 a.m. on Feb. 22. Kilpatrick confirmed the bodies will be sent for autopsy.

According to family members at the scene, four people were in the home, including two grandparents and a father and son.

Kilpatrick confirmed that Michael Olinger, 37, and Deborah Olinger, 64, were killed in the fire. The grandfather was transported to a Birmingham hospital with severe injuries.

The cause of death for both people is unknown at this time.

Holly Pond High School released the following statement sending their support for the family:

As many of you may know by now, there was a house fire in our community last night. Please pray for one of our students and their family as they deal with this tragedy. We will provide more information soon on how you can help but for now they are needing our love, support, and prayers.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.