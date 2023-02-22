2 people found dead following Holly Pond house fire
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HOLLY POND, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people are dead after an early morning house fire in Holly Pond on Wednesday.
Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick confirmed one male and one female were found dead in a home on County Road 1728 in Holly Pond around 2 a.m. on Feb. 22. Kilpatrick confirmed the bodies will be sent for autopsy.
The cause of death is unknown at this time.
