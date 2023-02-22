Deals
2 brothers charged in arena slaying during basketball game

One person died after a stabbing at the Mercer County basketball championship game in Trenton, New Jersey. (WPVI)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Two brothers have been charged in a stabbing death at a New Jersey arena during a high school basketball tournament game last week, authorities said Tuesday.

Kareem Finney, 25, and Kahli Finney, 20, both of Trenton, are charged with first-degree murder and third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose in the death of Khalil Glanton, 23, of Trenton. Authorities found Glanton stabbed after a fight that broke out following a game Thursday night at the CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton, according to Mercer County prosecutors.

Kareen Finney held Glanton while his younger brother repeatedly stabbed him, investigators allege, citing video and witness interviews. Investigators also discovered that the brothers had an ongoing dispute with the victim over a female, prosecutors said.

It’s unclear whether the defendants have attorneys who could comment on the allegations. A phone number listed for Kareem Finney rang unanswered and then disconnected, and a listed phone number for Kahli Finney couldn’t be found Tuesday night.

The Trenton City Council, which said Monday that most of its members were at the game, called for “a full and thorough investigation” by the county improvement authority into security measures that night and throughout the tournament. The council also wants Trenton police to investigate “any possible security breakdowns or breaches.”

Mayor W. Reed Gusciora earlier called for the county to look into security breaches at the arena, saying officials must ensure adequate training for all county personnel “who operate a metal detector.” Gusciora vowed additional security for the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association tournament on Tuesday at Trenton Central High School.

