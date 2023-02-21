Deals
Winston Co. volunteer fire chief killed in crash Sunday

Smith served as the fire chief for 10 years and began working for the Pebble Volunteer Fire Department in 1998.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 8:10 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WINSTON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The fire chief for the Pebble Volunteer Fire Department in Winston County was killed in a crash Sunday afternoon.

According to an official with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Steven Smith was seriously injured when the motorcycle he was driving left the road and struck a culvert around 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Chief Smith was taken to Lakeland Hospital in Haleyville where he later died.

The crash occurred on Newberg Road about five miles north of Haleyville.

Smith served as the fire chief for 10 years and began working for the Pebble Volunteer Fire Department in 1998. He was an instructor and was well-known in the firefighting community.

