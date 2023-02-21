Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Aladdin Ticket Giveaway
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

UAB announces 2023 football schedule

The season will be the first for the Blazers in the American Athletic Conference (AAC).
The season will be the first for the Blazers in the American Athletic Conference (AAC).(KOLO)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The UAB Blazers have announced their upcoming schedule for 2023. The season will be the first for the Blazers in the American Athletic Conference (AAC).

The Blazers’ schedule is highlighted by playing three reigning conference champions (Georgia, Tulane, UTSA) and the two-time defending national champions (Georgia). Furthermore, UAB will play host to fierce rival Memphis on Oct. 21, reigniting the Battle for the Bones rivalry.

This is the team’s first season in the AAC, and they will be lead by first-year head coach and Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer.

See video below of UAB introducing Dilfer as their new head football coach:

They will be looking to improve on a campaign last year that saw them finish 7-6 overall with a Bahamas Bowl victory.

Full Schedule:

8/31 – North Carolina A&T (First Meeting)

9/9 – at Georgia Southern (UAB leads, 1-0)

9/16 – Louisiana (UAB leads, 4-3)

9/23 – at Georgia (Georgia leads, 3-0)

9/30 – at Tulane* (UAB leads, 6-5)

10/7 – USF* (Series tied, 1-1)

10/14 – at UTSA* (UAB leads, 4-3)

10/21 – Memphis* (UAB leads, 10-5)

10/28 – Bye

11/4 – Florida Atlantic* (FAU leads, 6-3)

11/11 – at Navy* (First Meeting)

11/18 – Temple* (First Meeting)

11/24 or 25 – at North Texas* (UAB leads, 6-1)

*AAC Game | Home games in bold

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of police tape.
Rogersville man arrested for decades-old sexual abuse allegations
A man is in the hospital recovering from serious injuries after someone shot him at a...
One injured Sunday in shooting at Huntsville apartment complex
One person critcally injured in Toney car accident
One person critcally injured in Toney car accident
Madison Police Officer Kevin Walter
Madison Police Officer charged with sexual misconduct
Crash
One man in critical condition following crash in Huntsville

Latest News

Jamarri Jones
Morgan Co. grand jury returns murder indictment for Decatur man
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey addressed supporters after winning reelection in the 2022 midterm election.
Over $500,000 granted to Alabama domestic violence shelters
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed directly accuses nonprofit owner Charles Lee of extortion after...
Montgomery mayor accuses nonprofit owner of extortion
Rickey Ball left the Lauderdale County Work Release Center in September and was on the loose...
Lauderdale Co. inmate arrested after months on the loose
Smith served as the fire chief for 10 years and began working for the Pebble Volunteer Fire...
Winston Co. volunteer fire chief killed in car crash