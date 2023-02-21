Regional Tournaments continue for area basketball teams

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Scores from the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s Northeast Regional and the Northwest Regional Basketball Tournaments .

Northwest Regional

2A Girls

Holly Pond 34

Mars Hill 60

2A Boys

Whitesburg Christian 35

Mars Hill 64

4A Girls

St John Paul II 37

Priceville 59

4A Boys

Haleyville 49

Westminster Christian 66

4A Girls

Good Hope 60

Deshler 63

Northeast Regional

3A Boys

Plainview 83

Glencoe 46

3A Girls

Plainview 74

Ohatchee 53

1A Girls

Skyline 73

Jefferson Christian 23

1A Boys

Skyline 60

Winterboro 43

1A Boys

Oakwood Academy 72

Faith Christian 46

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.