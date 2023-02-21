Regional Tournaments continue for area basketball teams
The Northwest, Northeast Regionals feature Valley basketball teams
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Scores from the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s Northeast Regional and the Northwest Regional Basketball Tournaments .
Northwest Regional
2A Girls
Holly Pond 34
Mars Hill 60
2A Boys
Whitesburg Christian 35
Mars Hill 64
4A Girls
St John Paul II 37
Priceville 59
4A Boys
Haleyville 49
Westminster Christian 66
4A Girls
Good Hope 60
Deshler 63
Northeast Regional
3A Boys
Plainview 83
Glencoe 46
3A Girls
Plainview 74
Ohatchee 53
1A Girls
Skyline 73
Jefferson Christian 23
1A Boys
Skyline 60
Winterboro 43
1A Boys
Oakwood Academy 72
Faith Christian 46
