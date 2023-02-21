Deals
Regional Tournaments continue for area basketball teams

The Northwest, Northeast Regionals feature Valley basketball teams
High School Regional Tournament on the campus of Wallace State-Hanceville
By Carl Prather
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Scores from the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s Northeast Regional and the Northwest Regional Basketball Tournaments .

Northwest Regional

2A Girls

Holly Pond          34

Mars Hill              60

2A Boys

Whitesburg Christian      35

Mars Hill                            64

4A Girls

St John Paul II            37

Priceville                      59

4A Boys

Haleyville                           49

Westminster Christian      66

4A Girls

Good Hope     60

Deshler           63

Northeast Regional

3A Boys

Plainview        83

Glencoe      46

3A Girls

Plainview      74

Ohatchee    53

1A Girls

Skyline                      73

Jefferson Christian 23

1A Boys

Skyline                      60

Winterboro              43

1A Boys

Oakwood Academy       72

Faith Christian                46

