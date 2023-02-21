Over $500,000 granted to Alabama domestic violence shelters

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Gov. Kay Ivey announced another round of grants to support domestic violence victims on February 15, 2023.

Tuesday, she awarded grants totaling $519,738 to support five organizations that help domestic violence victims and provide education programs to prevent abuse.

The House of Ruth is receiving $80,000 in funds. They will be using that money to support two court advocates in Barbour, Bullock, Coffee, Covington, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston, and Pike counties. The group will assist domestic violence survivors at all stages. The House of Ruth also helps establish civil and criminal cases. Matching funds of $20,000 will supplement the grant.

Along with The House of Ruth, four other southeast Alabama organizations were awarded funds.

2nd Chance, who educates public and private school students to spot the signs of abusive behavior and establish healthy relationships, is receiving $104,147. That money will serve Calhoun, Cleburne, Etowah, and Talladega counties. Supplemental matching funds of $26,036 will go toward their mission.

AshaKiran is using $153,869 in grant funds to provide community-based and culturally sensitive crisis intervention programs. They serve Jackson, Limestone, and Madison counties. Along with those funds, a matching fund of $50,487 will be added.

Safehouse of Shelby County will be using a $63,000 grant to provide training and workshops for its staff and to host educational sessions on spotting and preventing dating violence to middle, high school, and college students. The grant and matching funds of $15,750 will be used in Chilton, Clay, Coosa, and Shelby counties.

Montgomery Area Family Violence Program, better known as the Family Sunshine Center, will receive $118,722 to increase community awareness of domestic violence through trainings and presentations to various groups throughout Autauga, Butler, Chilton, Crenshaw, Elmore, Lowndes, and Montgomery counties. Matching funds of $29,680 will supplement the grant.

“Those who have unfortunately suffered from domestic violence deserve to receive timely assistance from professionals in their communities,” Gov. Ivey said. “I commend these organizations for their work to prevent abuse and to help those who truly need it every day.”

Gov. Ivey also awarded grants for Alabama domestic violence shelters in December and July of 2022.

