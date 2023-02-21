Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Aladdin Ticket Giveaway
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

One person critcally injured in Toney car accident

One person critcally injured in Toney car accident
One person critcally injured in Toney car accident(WAFF)
By Javon Williams
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Emergency personnel is on the scene of a car accident at the intersection of Hwy. 53 and Toney Road.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the crash happened at around 5:30 p.m. and a female patient was airlifted to the Huntsville Hospital Trauma Center in critical condition.

A WAFF 48 News Crew is on the scene and says at least two vehicles were involved in the crash. This story will be updated once there is more information.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed Sunday afternoon in a train crash.
One person killed in Huntsville train collision Sunday
A man is in the hospital recovering from serious injuries after someone shot him at a...
One injured Sunday in shooting at Huntsville apartment complex
File photo of police tape.
Rogersville man arrested for decades-old sexual abuse allegations
Tiger Woods, right, jokes with Justin Thomas as they wait to tee off on the fourth hole during...
Tiger Woods goes viral for all the wrong reasons at Riviera
Crash
One man in critical condition following crash in Huntsville

Latest News

File photo of Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed during his 2022 Montgomery State of the City...
Montgomery mayor recorded in profanity-laced audio about voters, investments
Memorials placed near Harvest helicopter crash site
Rogersville man arrested for decades-old sexual abuse allegations
Flowers and flags were placed near the site of the Blackhawk helicopter crash.
Memorials placed near Harvest helicopter crash site