One person critcally injured in Toney car accident

TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Emergency personnel is on the scene of a car accident at the intersection of Hwy. 53 and Toney Road.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the crash happened at around 5:30 p.m. and a female patient was airlifted to the Huntsville Hospital Trauma Center in critical condition.

A WAFF 48 News Crew is on the scene and says at least two vehicles were involved in the crash. This story will be updated once there is more information.

