Mostly cloudy and warm with isolated rain showers Tuesday

Good Tuesday morning. We had some heavy rain showers and isolated storms roll through overnight, this has allowed some areas of dense fog to develop for the morning commute in parts of Middle Tennessee.

Skies to start off are mostly cloudy with mild temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Very isolated rain showers will be possible through the late morning and afternoon hours, highs today will reach the upper 60s to lower 70s with a light breeze becoming southeasterly. Some isolated rain showers can be expected overnight into Wednesday morning with lows staying warm in the lower 60s, the wind will increase overnight and should prevent any widespread fog from developing.

Wednesday will be a breezy day with winds gusting to 30 miles per hour, high temperatures are forecast to hit the upper 70s which would potentially break the record for February 22nd. A mix of sun and clouds will be likely through the day with isolated rain chances. Scattered showers and isolated storms are in the forecast for Wednesday night into Thursday, morning lows will be warm in the middle 60s. Thursday will be another windy day with highs near 80 degrees and a few scattered rain showers.

More seasonal temps are in the forecast for Friday with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the middle to upper 50s. Rain showers will be possible on both Saturday and Sunday.

