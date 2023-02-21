Morgan Co. grand jury returns murder indictment for Decatur man

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A grand jury in Morgan County returned a murder indictment for a shooting that took place on Jan. 9.

The Decatur Police Department has identified and arrested a murder suspect connected with a Jan. 9 shooting.

Decatur police officers found Jamaal Jackson, of Decatur, at a home in the 300-block of Monroe Drive NW suffering from a gunshot wound on Sunday night. Jackson succumbed to his wounds at the scene.

Through an investigation, officers identified Jamari Demone Jones of Decatur and arrested him. According to court documents, Jones confessed to shooting Jackson with an AK-47 during an altercation in the front yard of the home.

Court documents show that a grand jury has indicted Jones for murder. The court documents state, “Jones, did under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to human life, recklessly engage in conduct which created a grave risk of death to a person other than himself and did thereby cause the death of Jamaal Jackson, by shooting him with a rifle.”

Jones was transported to Morgan County Correctional Facility in lieu of a $75,000 bond.

