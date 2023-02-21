Deals
Man killed in Huntsville train collision on Sunday identified

One person was struck and killed by a train Sunday afternoon in Huntsville.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was struck and killed by a train Sunday afternoon in Huntsville.

According to officials with the Huntsville Police Department, a pedestrian was hit and killed around 3:30 p.m. Sunday near Dallas Avenue and Church Street.

The train stopped near the Huntsville Depot downtown. Traffic in the area was rerouted for several hours.

Sergeant Rosalind White with the Huntsville Police Department has identified the victim as 32-year-old Joshua Davis. Investigators believe it to be an accidental death.

