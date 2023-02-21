Madison Police Officer charged with sexual misconduct

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison Police Officer was arrested and charged with sexual misconduct for an incident that happened in Oct. 2022.

In Nov. 2022, the Madison Police Department contacted the Madison County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the incident because it involved Officer Kevin Walter. The incident happened while he was off-duty.

Once the investigation was complete the investigators forwarded the case to the Madison County District Attorney’s Office for further review. It was then presented to a Madison County Grand Jury and the warrant was issued.

Court documents reveal that Walter and the victim knew each other and allege that he engaged in intercourse with the victim while she was inebriated.

Walter turned himself in on Feb. 8 and bounded out for $1,000. At this time Walter is on administrative leave.

