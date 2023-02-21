Deals
Lauderdale Co. inmate arrested after months on the loose

Ball left the Lauderdale County Work Release Center in September and never returned.
Ball left the Lauderdale County Work Release Center in September and never returned.(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 7:32 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was being held at the Lauderdale County Work Release Center for a misdemeanor left the center in September and was on the loose until Feb. 19.

Court documents show that Rickey Ball was allowed to leave the work release center to search for a job on Sept. 14. Ball left but never returned to the Lauderdale County Work Release Center.

In October, an arrest warrant was put out for Ball.

Ball was arrested on Feb. 19 by the Muscle Shoals Police Department, months after the warrant was issued.

Prior to the escape, Ball was facing a misdemeanor, now he will be charged with a felony, third-degree escape

