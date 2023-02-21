Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Aladdin Ticket Giveaway
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Health expert, HEMSI explains the importance of NARCAN

Doctors in Alabama are pleading with the F-D-A to make a life-saving decision.
By Sean Dowling
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In an effort to help fight the national opioid crisis, the Food and Drug Administration’s independent advisors recommended the over-the-counter nasal spray, NARCAN, be sold without a prescription.

Unfortunately, several Alabama health experts say having an at-home remedy will not be enough to stop all overdose deaths.

Jefferson County Department of Health Medical Director Dr. Darlene Traffanstedt explains that having an at-home remedy will not be enough to stop all overdose deaths.

“So, someone took Naloxone at home, did not go to the hospital and didn’t know that the Naloxone would wear off before the drug potentially wore off and passed away because of that,” Dr. Traffanstedt said.

Dr. Traffanstedt adds if someone is having an overdose, and you give them Naloxone or NARCAN, that NARCAN will wear off before the opioid in their system will. That can cause a secondary overdose.

“It’s very important that people do get a higher level of care if they have to administer Naloxone or have it administered to them,” Dr. Traffanstedt said.

According to HEMSI Community Relations specialist, Don Webster, administering Naloxone is common for paramedics with HEMSI.

“Usually multiple times in a day. I mean, sometimes two, three depends,” Webster said. “We can tell when there’s an increase of trafficking because we see more overdoses in a day.”

Dr. Traffanstedt says the fentanyl epidemic is not going away anytime soon.

“It’s worse here than ever before,” Dr. Traffanstedt said. “It is not slowing down. So August of 2021 to 2022 compared to the prior 12 months that as a nation we’re actually down 1%, but for the same time period, Alabama is up 12.8%.”

To combat this, the Jefferson County Department of Health offers free Naloxone, which gets mailed to residents across the state.

Both health experts believe the new over-the-counter NARCAN nasal spray will help save lives.

The FDA is expected to make a final decision in late March.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed Sunday afternoon in a train crash.
One person killed in Huntsville train collision Sunday
A man is in the hospital recovering from serious injuries after someone shot him at a...
One injured Sunday in shooting at Huntsville apartment complex
File photo of police tape.
Rogersville man arrested for decades-old sexual abuse allegations
Tiger Woods, right, jokes with Justin Thomas as they wait to tee off on the fourth hole during...
Tiger Woods goes viral for all the wrong reasons at Riviera
One person critcally injured in Toney car accident
One person critcally injured in Toney car accident

Latest News

$50M project brings new residences and small businesses.
‘Walkable Community’ set for development in Florence
Civil rights leader Annie Pearl Avery visits Huntsville
Civil rights leader Annie Pearl Avery visits Huntsville
Decatur City Council votes to increase lodging tax
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Alabama Sheriffs discuss recruitment numbers, early inmate release