Health expert, HEMSI explains the importance of NARCAN

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In an effort to help fight the national opioid crisis, the Food and Drug Administration’s independent advisors recommended the over-the-counter nasal spray, NARCAN, be sold without a prescription.

Unfortunately, several Alabama health experts say having an at-home remedy will not be enough to stop all overdose deaths.

Jefferson County Department of Health Medical Director Dr. Darlene Traffanstedt explains that having an at-home remedy will not be enough to stop all overdose deaths.

“So, someone took Naloxone at home, did not go to the hospital and didn’t know that the Naloxone would wear off before the drug potentially wore off and passed away because of that,” Dr. Traffanstedt said.

Dr. Traffanstedt adds if someone is having an overdose, and you give them Naloxone or NARCAN, that NARCAN will wear off before the opioid in their system will. That can cause a secondary overdose.

“It’s very important that people do get a higher level of care if they have to administer Naloxone or have it administered to them,” Dr. Traffanstedt said.

According to HEMSI Community Relations specialist, Don Webster, administering Naloxone is common for paramedics with HEMSI.

“Usually multiple times in a day. I mean, sometimes two, three depends,” Webster said. “We can tell when there’s an increase of trafficking because we see more overdoses in a day.”

Dr. Traffanstedt says the fentanyl epidemic is not going away anytime soon.

“It’s worse here than ever before,” Dr. Traffanstedt said. “It is not slowing down. So August of 2021 to 2022 compared to the prior 12 months that as a nation we’re actually down 1%, but for the same time period, Alabama is up 12.8%.”

To combat this, the Jefferson County Department of Health offers free Naloxone, which gets mailed to residents across the state.

Both health experts believe the new over-the-counter NARCAN nasal spray will help save lives.

The FDA is expected to make a final decision in late March.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.