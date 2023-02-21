‘Guys and Dolls’ comes to life on stage in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - You may know the famous songs “Luck Be Lady” and “A Bushel and a Peck,” but did you know they come from the famous musical, “Guys and Dolls”?

Independent Musical Productions is debuting the stage musical in Huntsville February 23 - 26 at the Main Stage Theatre at Lee High School.

If you’re not familiar with the story, it follows a quirky group of gamblers during the 1920s. Nathan Detroit works to set up the biggest craps game in town when he gets into some trouble with the authorities while trying to keep things together with his girlfriend and the rest of his ragtag friends. The oddball romantic comedy takes the audience from the heart of Times Square to the cafes of Havana, Cuba, and even into the sewers of New York City, but eventually everyone ends up right where they belong.

The show is recommended for all ages. For tickets and more information, visit imphuntsville.org.

