Florence woman arrested on child abuse indictment

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman was arrested by Florence Police Department officers on Monday on a child abuse indictment.

According to a spokesperson for the police department, Britteny Carroll was arrested on an indictment from a 2021 domestic violence incident. Three children were taken from Carroll by the Department of Human Resources. The children were interviewed and revealed further child abuse.

Carroll was arrested and is being held on a $30,000 bond.

