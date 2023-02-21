Convicted Marshall Co. murderer appeals conviction

MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Marshall County man convicted of killing three people has appealed his conviction.

Jimmy Spencer was sentenced to death in November 2022, for murdering three people in 2018.

The jury for Spencer deliberated for just 30 minutes before unanimously recommending the death penalty. During his initial trial, jurors heard recordings of Spencer confessing to the murders and going into detail about each one.

Prior to his trial, there was a question as to whether Spencer was fit to stand trial after an expert witness for the defense advised the court that his IQ was 56.

Spencer’s defense team filed a motion in December asking for a new trial which cites the following as reasons;

1. The evidence produced at trial is insufficient to support a finding of the defendant’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

2. The sentence imposed is so excessive as to constitute cruel and unusual punishment in violation of state and federal constitutional provisions against cruel and unusual punishment.

Court records show a judge in the Marshall County Circuit Court denied Spencer’s motion for a new trial. The appeal will now be heard by the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals.

