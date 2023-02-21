American Heart Association representatives visit Rose of Sharon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Representatives from the American Heart Association visited the Rose of Sharon in Huntsville on Tuesday to serve lunch and discuss the hands only CPR method.

Landers McLarty Subaru has an existing partnership with the American Heart Association, making it possible for representatives to visit the Rose of Sharon. Cardiac arrest is a leading cause of death and more than 350,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests happen each year in the United States.

A person’s survival while experiencing cardiac arrest depends on receiving CPR immediately.

American Heart Association representatives went over the most basic CPR procedure and the necessary steps to take when someone is experiencing cardiac arrest. If CPR is performed immediately, it can double or triple a victim’s chance of survival.

If you would like to have a demonstration done at your business by the American Heart Association, click here.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.