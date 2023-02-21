Alabama Sheriffs discuss recruitment numbers, early inmate release

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Trouble recruiting and the recent mass inmate release are among the topics all 67 Alabama sheriffs discussed on Monday during the Alabama Sheriff’s Association’s Winter Technology Conference.

Multiple sheriffs expressed that they would like to see more recruits but also stressed that it is more about quality than quantity.

“We’re not going to lower our bar, we’re not going to reduce our standards,” Lee County Sheriff and ASA President Jay Jones said.

Sheriff Jones explains the shortage the state is seeing is comparable to other states, as he addressed the nationwide shortage.

“Recruiting is definitely a challenge in this day and time. It is getting tougher and tougher to find young men and women that are willing to participate in a calling, not a job,” Sheriff Jones said.

Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver believes he knows why it is tough to find recruits.

”I can see that it has went down over the last 10 years. You would have numerous people wanting jobs. Now, there’s just not a lot of folks out there that want to join this profession,” Sheriff Oliver said. “Number one, the pay is just not where it should be in my opinion. And just the things that are going on in the world, a lot of anti-law enforcement types of situations.”

Another topic that received a lot of chatter at the conference was Alabama’s early release of inmates.

Attorney General Steve Marshall explains why he thinks that is a problem.

“We’re already seeing examples of where those that have been released have been re-arrested,” Marshall said. “In many of our largest cities, we’ve seen record homicide. We’ve seen the dealing with violent crime overtaking what are already understaffed law enforcement agencies around the state.”

Marshall and other sheriffs said they hope local governments will come up with more money to remain competitive in the recruiting department.

