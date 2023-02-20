Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Aladdin Ticket Giveaway
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

USFL Holding First-Ever College Draft

80 players in all will be drafted from a pool of 3,000 candidates.
80 players in all will be drafted from a pool of 3,000 candidates.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:53 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WBRC) - For the first time in its history, the USFL is holding a 10-round college draft Feb. 21.

80 players in all will be drafted from a pool of 3,000 candidates. All players for the draft must have been out of high school for at least three years, waived their remaining college eligibility, or have exhausted their college eligibility.

The Michigan Panthers will have the first pick in the draft, while the 2022 USFL Champion Birmingham Stallions are last in the draft order.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of police tape.
Rogersville man arrested for decades-old sexual abuse allegations
A man is in the hospital recovering from serious injuries after someone shot him at a...
One injured Sunday in shooting at Huntsville apartment complex
Madison Police Officer Kevin Walter
Madison Police Officer charged with sexual misconduct
One person critcally injured in Toney car accident
One person critcally injured in Toney car accident
Crash
One man in critical condition following crash in Huntsville

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Court evidence: Darius Miles texted UA basketball player Brandon Miller to bring him his gun
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed directly accuses nonprofit owner Charles Lee of extortion after...
Montgomery mayor accuses nonprofit owner of extortion
Representatives from the American Heart Association visited the Rose of Sharon in Huntsville on...
American Heart Association representatives visit Rose of Sharon
Jimmy Spencer
Jimmy Spencer appeals capital murder conviction
One person was killed Sunday afternoon in a train crash.
Person killed in Huntsville train collision on Sunday identified