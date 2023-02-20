Rogersville man arrested for decades-old sexual abuse allegations

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man was arrested in Lauderdale County on sexual abuse charges for crimes that allegedly occurred between 1997 and 1998.

Derrick Richardson of Rogersville was arrested on Feb. 13 for first-degree sexual abuse.

Court documents show that a Lauderdale County grand jury returned an indictment on the count of first-degree sexual abuse. Richardson is accused of having sexual contact with a girl who was under the age of 12 when he was 16 or older.

Court records show that Richardson was born in 1978 and the victim was born in 1990.

Bond for Richardson has been set at $15,000.

