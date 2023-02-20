Deals
Prosecution motions to revoke bond for Colbert Co. murder suspect

By Nick Kremer
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLBERT Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Prosecutors have filed a motion to revoke bond for a man accused of murdering and abusing the corpse of a woman in August 2022.

Marlan Phillips is accused of murdering Jennifer Parrish in August. Court records describe the bloody scene that Parrish’s aunt saw when entering the home where she had been killed.

In November, an indictment was returned by a Colbert County grand jury for the charges of murder and abuse of a corpse. Two months later, on Jan. 19, 2023, Phillips was arrested for attempting to escape from the Cullman County Detention Center.

Now the prosecution has filed a motion to revoke Phillips’ bond. The prosecution argues that Phillips is a flight risk and poses a danger to the community if released.

Currently, the bond for Phillips is set at $500,000.

In the motion filed by the prosecution, they argue that if the court will not revoke the bond, release conditions should be amended. One of the amendments mentioned by the prosecution includes a release into the custody of a designated person or organization.

