Presidents Day: Huntsville’s rich history and connection to U.S. Presidents

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Huntsville may not be Washington, D.C., but that doesn’t mean the city doesn’t have some presidential connections.

Presidents Day is celebrated on the third Monday in February every year, but Presidents Day is a holiday to recognize George Washington and Thomas Jefferson.

If you drive around downtown Huntsville, you might see some familiar street names. Six streets in the downtown area are named after the six of the first seven presidents. This probably has to do with the city’s age. Huntsville was officially established in 1808 and had settlements by a few Europeans before then. The state itself was not created for another 11 years.

The city’s founders were linked to the generation that created the United States and understood the Revolutionary War experience. Many other southern cities, like Birmingham, didn’t develop until much later.

Jim Griffith is the Vice President of the Alabama Sons of the American Revolution. He joined Payton to share more about Huntsville’s rich history and connection to many original presidents.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.