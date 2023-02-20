Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Aladdin Ticket Giveaway
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Presidents Day: Huntsville’s rich history and connection to U.S. Presidents

Jim Griffith talks Huntsville's connection to many U.S. presidents
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Huntsville may not be Washington, D.C., but that doesn’t mean the city doesn’t have some presidential connections.

Presidents Day is celebrated on the third Monday in February every year, but Presidents Day is a holiday to recognize George Washington and Thomas Jefferson.

If you drive around downtown Huntsville, you might see some familiar street names. Six streets in the downtown area are named after the six of the first seven presidents. This probably has to do with the city’s age. Huntsville was officially established in 1808 and had settlements by a few Europeans before then. The state itself was not created for another 11 years.

The city’s founders were linked to the generation that created the United States and understood the Revolutionary War experience. Many other southern cities, like Birmingham, didn’t develop until much later.

Jim Griffith is the Vice President of the Alabama Sons of the American Revolution. He joined Payton to share more about Huntsville’s rich history and connection to many original presidents.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed Sunday afternoon in a train crash.
One person killed in Huntsville train collision Sunday
Tiger Woods, right, jokes with Justin Thomas as they wait to tee off on the fourth hole during...
Tiger Woods goes viral for all the wrong reasons at Riviera
Haston allegedly hit a police officer in Ardmore Friday night.
Man accused of hitting Ardmore officer Friday arrested after high-speed chase
Former President Jimmy Carter
Madison County Democrats respond to President Carter’s health decision
Charlotte's mom and dad have been fighting for access to her lifesaving medicine. (WBZ, KARLA...
Family battles CVS for baby’s lifesaving meds