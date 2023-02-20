One man in critical condition following crash in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was taken to Huntsville Hospital following a crash in Huntsville Monday morning.

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), one man was in critical condition following a crash on Hobbs Island Road near Linde Road.

According to Webster, the crash occurred around 6:50 a.m.

An official with the Huntsville Police Department said the man was in a car that left the roadway and struck a pole.

WAFF 48 heard reports of a possible gunshot wound to the victim, when asked a spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department could not confirm that the victim had been shot.

