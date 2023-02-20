One injured Sunday in shooting at Huntsville apartment complex

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was taken to Huntsville Hospital after a shooting at an apartment complex in Huntsville Sunday evening.

According to officials with the Huntsville Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at 3784 University Drive just after 7 p.m. Sunday.

Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), said the victim was in serious condition but should survive.

At this time, there is no information regarding arrests. Officials with the Huntsville Police Department say that the investigation is ongoing.

