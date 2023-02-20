Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Aladdin Ticket Giveaway
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

One injured Sunday in shooting at Huntsville apartment complex

A man is in the hospital recovering from serious injuries after someone shot him at a Huntsville apartment complex
By Nick Kremer
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was taken to Huntsville Hospital after a shooting at an apartment complex in Huntsville Sunday evening.

According to officials with the Huntsville Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at 3784 University Drive just after 7 p.m. Sunday.

Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), said the victim was in serious condition but should survive.

At this time, there is no information regarding arrests. Officials with the Huntsville Police Department say that the investigation is ongoing.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed Sunday afternoon in a train crash.
One person killed in Huntsville train collision Sunday
Tiger Woods, right, jokes with Justin Thomas as they wait to tee off on the fourth hole during...
Tiger Woods goes viral for all the wrong reasons at Riviera
Charlotte's mom and dad have been fighting for access to her lifesaving medicine. (WBZ, KARLA...
Family battles CVS for baby’s lifesaving meds
Haston allegedly hit a police officer in Ardmore Friday night.
Man accused of hitting Ardmore officer Friday arrested after high-speed chase
FILE - Richard Belzer attends the premiere of "Mistaken For Strangers" during the opening night...
Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78

Latest News

Free college application week
LIST: College application fees waived during Free App Week
HBCUs have experienced a resurgence and growth over the past few years in part to what Deion...
HBCUs in the spotlight after ‘Primetime’ in Jackson, Mississippi
Importance of Alabama's early intervention program for developmental disabilities
Importance of Alabama's early intervention program for developmental disabilities
Alabama early intervention program serves children from birth to age 3
Alabama early intervention program serves children from birth to age 3