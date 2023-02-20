Mild 60s and breezy today, scattered showers late

Good Monday morning. We are starting off this work week with mild temperatures in the low to middle 50s, things are a bit cooler into NE Alabama with some passing clouds.

Cloud cover will quickly push in as we had through the morning into the afternoon hours, winds will be breezy from the southwest gusting to 25 miles per hour. Highs today will reach the upper 60s with isolated showers expected into the afternoon. Clouds will linger this evening with better chances for scattered rain showers, Tuesday morning lows will stay mild in the middle to upper 50s. Tuesday will be another mostly cloudy to overcast day with periods of scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms, highs will be well above average in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Wednesday is forecast to be quite windy with sustained winds from the south between 15 to 25 miles per hour, gusts can be close to 40 mph and a Wind Advisory will likely be needed. Wednesday should be mainly dry early in the day with near record warmth as highs will climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s! Scattered to numerous rain showers and storms are expected Wednesday night into Thursday. Thursday will be another unseasonably warm day with highs in the lower 80s.

By Friday temps will dip back into the low to middle 60s, rain showers look possible for both days of next weekend.

