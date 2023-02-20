Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Aladdin Ticket Giveaway
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Memorials placed near Harvest helicopter crash site

Flowers and flags were placed near the site of the Blackhawk helicopter crash.
Flowers and flags were placed near the site of the Blackhawk helicopter crash.(waff)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - Flowers, candles, wreathes and flags have been placed on the side of the road near where the helicopter crashed on Feb. 15.

A Blackhawk helicopter crashed in Harvest near Highway 53 on Feb. 15, killing two Tennessee National Guardsmen.

Now memorials have been placed in the grass next to the road where the tragic crash occurred.

Flowers and flags were placed near the site of the Blackhawk helicopter crash.
Flowers and flags were placed near the site of the Blackhawk helicopter crash.(waff)
Flowers and flags were placed near the site of the Blackhawk helicopter crash.
Flowers and flags were placed near the site of the Blackhawk helicopter crash.(waff)

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed Sunday afternoon in a train crash.
One person killed in Huntsville train collision Sunday
Tiger Woods, right, jokes with Justin Thomas as they wait to tee off on the fourth hole during...
Tiger Woods goes viral for all the wrong reasons at Riviera
A man is in the hospital recovering from serious injuries after someone shot him at a...
One injured Sunday in shooting at Huntsville apartment complex
File photo of police tape.
Rogersville man arrested for decades-old sexual abuse allegations
Haston allegedly hit a police officer in Ardmore Friday night.
Man accused of hitting Ardmore officer Friday arrested after high-speed chase

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.6M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
Alabama early intervention program serves children from birth to age 3
Early Intervention program serves toddlers, infants with developmental delay
WAFF 48's Jasmyn Cornell reporting
Hidden in plain sight: How the Lowry House played a role in the Underground Railroad
Generic graphic.
Louisiana man killed in Colbert Co. crash