Madison County Democrats respond to President Carter’s health decision

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Democratic Party is responding to news that former President Jimmy Carter has decided to forego further medical intervention and live his final days with hospice care at home in Georgia.

A spokesperson sent WAFF 48 the following statement on Sunday:

Today we honor former United States President, Jimmy Carter, whose life and legacy continues to inspire our work to this very day. President Carter exemplified the very best of what it means to be Southern through his commitment to his faith, his family, and the betterment of the American people. May his example of service and humility be carried forward as we work together for progress and unity in every community across the Deep South. My prayers are with Mrs. Rosalyn Carter and the rest of the Carter family during this time.

Latoya Osborne-Madison County Democratic Executive Committee Chair.

