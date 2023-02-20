Madison County Commissioner donating $65,000 to three local organizations to fight homelessness

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Friday, Madison County’s District 6 Commissioner Violet Edwards announced her Homeless Initiative.

It’s a $65,000 donation to three companies that all work to keep Huntsville families from falling into homelessness.

“Anything can happen,” said Commissioner Edwards. “Right now, so many of us are living paycheck-to-paycheck. And then you get sick, or you get laid off, or something happens and you can’t make those bills or you can’t pay that rent. And you find yourself in a situation where you don’t have a roof over your head.”

$25,000 will go to Habitats for Humanity of the River Valley while New Futures Incorporated and Family Service’s Lift Housing Program will each receive $20,000.

“We’re not just trying to get people off the street, in this district we need to be educating people on home ownerships and the benefit of that,” she continued. “And that’s why I really fell in love with the Habitat program. Because it’s not just getting people off the street and the emergency situation, but it’s bringing in that end of the conversation: home ownership.”

Habitats for Humanity of the River Valley Executive Director Jeremy Foulks says their portion of the donation would go towards a home they’re providing for a single family.

It’s a part of their community-building partnership to provide affordable housing in a time when he says there’s hardly anything cheap.

“Affordable housing is the crisis we are facing in Huntsville, in Madison County,” Foulks said. “And really all throughout our state. One in eight Alabamians pay more than fifty percent of their gross income towards rent or towards housing. This donation makes it possible for us to continue to serve families who are in desperate need of affordable housing in our community.”

With the latest information provided by the North Alabama Coalition for the Homeless, they estimate about 548 people in the community.

Donations like these will hopefully work to decrease that number.

