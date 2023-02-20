Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Aladdin Ticket Giveaway
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Louisiana man killed in Colbert Co. crash

Generic graphic.
Generic graphic.(Associated Press)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 9:06 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLBERT Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Baton Rouge, Louisiana man was killed in a crash in Colbert County Saturday morning.

According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Robert McCoin, 67, was killed when the vehicle he was driving was hit by a Volvo tractor-trailer.

The crash occurred just after 5 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 72, about seven miles east of Cherokee.

McCoin was taken to Hellen Keller Hospital but later died from his injuries.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to investigate the crash.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed Sunday afternoon in a train crash.
One person killed in Huntsville train collision Sunday
Tiger Woods, right, jokes with Justin Thomas as they wait to tee off on the fourth hole during...
Tiger Woods goes viral for all the wrong reasons at Riviera
Charlotte's mom and dad have been fighting for access to her lifesaving medicine. (WBZ, KARLA...
Family battles CVS for baby’s lifesaving meds
Haston allegedly hit a police officer in Ardmore Friday night.
Man accused of hitting Ardmore officer Friday arrested after high-speed chase
FILE - Richard Belzer attends the premiere of "Mistaken For Strangers" during the opening night...
Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78

Latest News

File photo of police tape.
Rogersville man arrested for decades-old sexual abuse allegations
Crash
One man in critical condition following crash in Huntsville
Phillips was arrested and charged with murder.
Prosecution motions to revoke bond for Colbert Co. murder suspect
A man is in the hospital recovering from serious injuries after someone shot him at a...
One injured Sunday in shooting at Huntsville apartment complex