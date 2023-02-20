Hidden in plain sight: How the Lowry House played a role in the Underground Railroad

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Lowry House is one of the most unique homes in Alabama. The historical gem sits on Kildare Street in Huntsville and houses Black history.

Owned by Jane and Louie Tippett, it is known for its nineteenth century blend of architectural styles. Behind its walls is a hidden history that played a role in the Civil War and helped enslaved African Americans.

“We’re in the most darkest times of history,” said Bobby Lee Hayden, a local historian. “In order to control citizens, [you] keep them uninformed.”

According to Hayden, sharing Black history in Huntsville is important; it is also key to the city progressing in its future.

Hayden says the Lowry House has connections to Huntsville’s earliest settlers: the Lowry family.

“John Lowry came to Alabama from Virginia [in] 1809. He came with one purpose in mind – to help eradicate slavery in America,” said Hayden.

In 1850, his grandson, John Tate Lowry built the Lowry House utilizing wood from the original cabin. He was a landowner and slaveholder and became an abolitionist during the Civil War.

“In order to eradicate slavery, you had to do one thing,” Hayden said. “You had to own slaves. You had to own the problem to keep the eyes off of you.”

Lowry allowed his house to become a part of the Underground Railroad to help enslaved African Americans.

“When slaves run away, they had to have a place to hide,” he said. “There are two sets of staircases. The back staircase was used to bring slaves upstairs and carry them to the hidden room.”

That staircase was purposefully made from chestnut and oak because it did not squeak, said Hayden. It wouldn’t give away that people were hiding on the other side.

After climbing the stairs, enslaved Black people would go to a secret 24-by-24 room upstairs off Lowry’s bedroom. More than 100 of them were confined; however, no one made a sound.

“If you walk up the stairs 100 and something years later, they still don’t squeak,” said Hayden. “When you stand in the parking lot and look at the building, you can’t tell that the room is there.”

Hayden and other historians say quilt codes were used by enslaved African Americans to guide and send secret messages to each other. One quilt is on display in the Lowry House.

“Everything has a meaning,” said Hayden.

Over the years, Lowry’s home fell into a state of dilapidation. In 1998, it was purchased by the Tippetts. They spent $1 million on its renovation. They, too, wanted to make sure Black history wasn’t erased.

“You can’t wipe out what I know. As I was taught, once you learn something, it’s there forever and every day,” said Hayden.

Today, the large home is on the National Register of Historic Places. Free tours are offered Monday through Friday, according to Jane Tippett.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.