The Havoc have a new all time goal scoring leader

Sy Nutkevitch
Sy Nutkevitch(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Havoc forward Sy Nutkevitch has put his name in the record books.

Sy scored his 111th career goal in the red and black during the second period of Sunday’s game against Fayetteville. That makes him the team’s all-time goal scoring leader. Sunday’s goal broke a tie with former Havoc captain James Patterson, who played with the team from 2004-2008 (he also had two stints with the Huntsville Channel Cats, but those stats are not counted in the Havoc record books).

Nutkevitch was already the Havoc’s all time assists leader with 243 and the all-time points scoring leader, with 354 combined assists and goals.

The Havoc won the game, 6-1. They’ll play again Monday in a special President’s Day matinee.

After the win, Nutkevitch’s teammates swarmed him in the locker room to celebrate:

