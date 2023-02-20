Experience a history lesson and some laughs when “Granddaddy’s Watch” comes to Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Folks in Huntsville have the opportunity to see quite the show this week.

This week, “Granddaddy’s Watch” is taking the stage at the Studio Theatre in Lowe Mill, February 21- 22.

The play whisks the audience back to 1864 where you’ll meet an East Tennessee Unionist Officer in his camp who gets surprised by his Confederate sympathizing niece, Magnolia May. Learn about facts from both sides and watch as the two comically debate a very real story.

During the play you will hear first hand accounts and stories straight from the National Archives that shed light on of our country during the time of the Civil War.

Steve Gipson, a Huntsville, Alabama native, is the author behind of the play and took it on tour. He ended up finding a home for it in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Gipson spent 40 years gathering information from the U.S. archives, letters, diaries and memoirs for the play and book. He was a Civil War Reenactor and a nationally recognized historian.

Now, you have the chance to see it right here in the Tennessee Valley.

To learn more and get your tickets, visit tvcwrt.org.

