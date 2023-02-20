Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Aladdin Ticket Giveaway
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Experience a history lesson and some laughs when “Granddaddy’s Watch” comes to Huntsville

February 21-22 at the Studio Theater in Lowe Mill
By Anna Mahan
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Folks in Huntsville have the opportunity to see quite the show this week.

This week, “Granddaddy’s Watch” is taking the stage at the Studio Theatre in Lowe Mill, February 21- 22.

The play whisks the audience back to 1864 where you’ll meet an East Tennessee Unionist Officer in his camp who gets surprised by his Confederate sympathizing niece, Magnolia May. Learn about facts from both sides and watch as the two comically debate a very real story.

During the play you will hear first hand accounts and stories straight from the National Archives that shed light on of our country during the time of the Civil War.

Steve Gipson, a Huntsville, Alabama native, is the author behind of the play and took it on tour. He ended up finding a home for it in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Gipson spent 40 years gathering information from the U.S. archives, letters, diaries and memoirs for the play and book. He was a Civil War Reenactor and a nationally recognized historian.

Now, you have the chance to see it right here in the Tennessee Valley.

To learn more and get your tickets, visit tvcwrt.org.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed Sunday afternoon in a train crash.
One person killed in Huntsville train collision Sunday
Tiger Woods, right, jokes with Justin Thomas as they wait to tee off on the fourth hole during...
Tiger Woods goes viral for all the wrong reasons at Riviera
A man is in the hospital recovering from serious injuries after someone shot him at a...
One injured Sunday in shooting at Huntsville apartment complex
File photo of police tape.
Rogersville man arrested for decades-old sexual abuse allegations
Haston allegedly hit a police officer in Ardmore Friday night.
Man accused of hitting Ardmore officer Friday arrested after high-speed chase