Early Intervention program serves toddlers, infants with developmental delay

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Providing support to infants with developmental disabilities is the mission of one state program. Alabama Early Intervention System helps parents as their child grows, learns, and participates in everyday life.

According to Michelle Creekmore, public awareness chair of Early Intervention and program director of The Arc of Madison County, Early Intervention is a federal and state mandated program. It serves families with children from birth to age three, who have a developmental delay.

Children must have a diagnosed physical or mental condition, or they must show signs of a delay in five areas: (1) Cognitive; (2) Physical; (3) Communication; (4) Social; or (5) Adaptive Development, according to Creekmore.

If there is not a diagnosis, evaluations will be completed by a service coordinator to determine if the child has a 25% or greater delay in any of the five areas, said Creekmore. The evaluations can be done at a home or a daycare.

Children must also be referred to the program. Anyone, including parents, can refer a child.

Creekmore says this service is important; early support can reduce the need for services later in life and improve chances for a child’s success in school.

“We serve those children in their homes and their natural environment via speech therapy, occupational physical therapy, and developmental specialists with a special instructor,” said Creekmore.

“We’re more of a consultative model as opposed to a medical model. So, we actually work and show the parents how to do the exercises and how to do the playing with the toys, so that it helps their child in the other 23 and a half hours of the day where the therapist is not there,” she added.

If you have a question regarding your child’s development or want to make a referral, you can contact 1-800-543-3098 or visit nevertooearlyal.org.

”If you think as a caregiver – as a mom – your gut says, ‘There’s something wrong with my little one,’ go ahead and make that referral at Early Intervention,” said Creekmore. “We can get in the home and set some goals and show those parents what to do and make the best progress for their child.”

Early Intervention is free to any family who has a child that qualifies. If a child has Medicaid, Creekmore says they do get permission to bill Medicaid for services. They can also bill the family’s insurance if the family requests it.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.