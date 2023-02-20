Cloudy & Mild This Evening | Near-Record Warmth & Unsettled Week Ahead

It’s been a beautiful day thus far this Sunday with plenty more sun and highs a bit warmer in the low to mid 60s. Expect clouds to start increasing as we head into the rest of the afternoon and evening hours. Breezes out of the south and southwest should start tapering off right at or just before the sunsets. Overnight lows will be mild with increased cloud cover in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s through Monday morning.

Plan on another mild day for your Monday with temperatures even warmer nearing the 70 degree mark by the late afternoon. We’ll be dealing with more clouds than sunshine, but most of us should stay mainly dry and breezy until the late evening hours. As a cold front nears the region, showers and a few storms will impact the Valley through Tuesday morning, and while we are not expecting strong or severe weather, rain could be heavy at times and affect your early morning commute on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, we’ll be tracking our next weathermaker as the pattern remains unsettled. Afternoon highs will be nearing record warmth for this time of year in the upper 70s to low 80s and rain will return late in the day and into Thursday morning. The better severe threat looks to be to our west, but we still could see pockets of very heavy rainfall and gusty winds up to 40+ mph.

Winds will calm down by the mid to late morning hours on Thursday and rain will end quickly. Expect another possible record, warm day with a forecast high around 80 degrees. We’ll finally start cooling off heading into Friday with highs in the low and mid 60s. Rain will be returning by next weekend.

