Clean products to help you feel and smell good

MADISON, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - No one really loves to do laundry, but when you have ways to make all your clothes feel and smell amazing with clean products, it makes it a little better.

Brandy from Lemon and Lavender in Madison is sharing how she is switching out her dryer sheets for dryer balls and more clean efforts you can make.

Plus, while the laundry is going, find more ways to relax and treat yourself with more ah-mazing bath and shower items form Lemon and Lavender.

And because Brandy celebrated part of her birthday with us on TVL, she is sharing a special discount code with TVL viewers and readers! Use code TVLiving20 for 20 percent off when you shop Lemon and Lavender today!

Shop online at lemonandlavendermadison.com and follow along on Instagram and Facebook.

