Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Aladdin Ticket Giveaway
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Amber Alert: 4-month-old baby abducted in Georgia

Officials in Macon, Georgia, issued an Amber Alert for 4-month-old Malachi Walker. The suspect...
Officials in Macon, Georgia, issued an Amber Alert for 4-month-old Malachi Walker. The suspect is Eternity Beamon-Allen, 13.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACON, Ga. (Gray News) - Officials in Georgia activated an Amber Alert for a missing 4-month-old boy.

The Bibb County Police Department said it was reported that Malachi Walker, a 4-month-old with brown eyes and black hair and last seen wearing a white long-sleeve onesie with navy blue pants and a black jacket, was abducted Monday at 12:12 p.m. local time.

The suspect is Eternity Beamon-Allen a 13-year-old girl who is 5-foot-3 and 150 pounds. They were last seen at 5451 Bowman Rd. in Macon.

The suspect and child are believed to be traveling in a 2017 silver Honda Accord with a Georgia tag number of CSW5695.

The child is believed to be in extreme danger. Anyone with information on Malachi’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or call 911.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed Sunday afternoon in a train crash.
One person killed in Huntsville train collision Sunday
Tiger Woods, right, jokes with Justin Thomas as they wait to tee off on the fourth hole during...
Tiger Woods goes viral for all the wrong reasons at Riviera
A man is in the hospital recovering from serious injuries after someone shot him at a...
One injured Sunday in shooting at Huntsville apartment complex
File photo of police tape.
Rogersville man arrested for decades-old sexual abuse allegations
Haston allegedly hit a police officer in Ardmore Friday night.
Man accused of hitting Ardmore officer Friday arrested after high-speed chase

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Priyanka Chopra showed her baby's face on Instagram for the first time Saturday.
Priyanka Chopra shares new photos of her with her daughter
The tiger cub was rescued by police in New Mexico.
Tiger cub rescued in New Mexico now calls Colorado home
Hundreds of flowers overflow from the base of the Spartan Statue as campus opens back up for...
Students, faculty return to Michigan State after shooting
Flowers and flags were placed near the site of the Blackhawk helicopter crash.
Memorials placed near Harvest helicopter crash site