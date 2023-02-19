One person killed in Huntsville train crash Sunday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was struck and killed by a train Sunday afternoon in Huntsville.

According to officials with the Huntsville Police Department, a pedestrian was hit and killed around 3:30 p.m. Sunday near Dallas Avenue and Church Street.

The following intersections were closed as a result of the collision.

Church Street and Dallas Avenue

Holmes Avenue and Woodson Street

Clinton Avenue and Heart of Huntsville

Triana Boulevard and Holmes Avenue

