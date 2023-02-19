One person killed in Huntsville train crash Sunday
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was struck and killed by a train Sunday afternoon in Huntsville.
According to officials with the Huntsville Police Department, a pedestrian was hit and killed around 3:30 p.m. Sunday near Dallas Avenue and Church Street.
The following intersections were closed as a result of the collision.
- Church Street and Dallas Avenue
- Holmes Avenue and Woodson Street
- Clinton Avenue and Heart of Huntsville
- Triana Boulevard and Holmes Avenue
