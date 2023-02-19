Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Aladdin Ticket Giveaway
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

One person killed in Huntsville train crash Sunday

One person was killed Sunday afternoon in a train crash.
One person was killed Sunday afternoon in a train crash.(waff)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was struck and killed by a train Sunday afternoon in Huntsville.

According to officials with the Huntsville Police Department, a pedestrian was hit and killed around 3:30 p.m. Sunday near Dallas Avenue and Church Street.

The following intersections were closed as a result of the collision.

  • Church Street and Dallas Avenue
  • Holmes Avenue and Woodson Street
  • Clinton Avenue and Heart of Huntsville
  • Triana Boulevard and Holmes Avenue

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haston allegedly hit a police officer in Ardmore Friday night.
Man accused of hitting Ardmore officer Friday arrested after high-speed chase
A car lost control and collided with a house causing a fire.
Family displaced, one injured following Owens Cross Roads fire
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2019, file photo, former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at...
Jimmy Carter, 39th US president, in hospice care
CWO 3 Randolph was one of the two pilots who lost his life in the Harvest helicopter crash.
Family member of CWO3 Danny Randolph speaks on the man behind the uniform
Copeland is accused of shooting and killing two men in 2017.
Madison Co. man found not guilty in double-murder trial

Latest News

There will be sun throughout Sunday morning with increasing clouds during the afternoon. High...
Increasing clouds, mild Sunday
There will be sun throughout Sunday morning with increasing clouds during the afternoon. High...
Increasing clouds, mild Sunday
A car lost control and collided with a house causing a fire.
Family displaced, one injured following Owens Cross Roads fire
Haston allegedly hit a police officer in Ardmore Friday night.
Man accused of hitting Ardmore officer Friday arrested after high-speed chase