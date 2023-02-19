Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Aladdin Ticket Giveaway
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Increasing clouds & mild today

First Alert Weather
Today, sun through the morning, increasing clouds during the afternoon. High temps around 60°....
Today, sun through the morning, increasing clouds during the afternoon. High temps around 60°. Mostly cloudy tonight. Temps in the 40s. Monday, plenty of clouds and mild. Upper 60s to near 70°. Showers and breezy Monday night. Rain showers will continue on and off for Tuesday. High temps around 70°. Wednesday, showers arrive late-day/evening. Gusty winds and possible record setting high temps. Forecast is upper 70s to near 80° and the record for the day is 77° back in 2018. The showers and gusty winds will continue Wednesday night. Thursday, not as breezy, dry and very warm. Another possible record warm day with a forecast high around 80°. The daily high temp record for Thursday is 83° back in 1996. Friday, mainly dry. not as warm, but still nice. Low to mid 60s. Chance for rain both days next weekend and for early the following week.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 4:07 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Today, sun through the morning, increasing clouds during the afternoon. High temps around 60°. Mostly cloudy tonight. Temps in the 40s. Monday, plenty of clouds and mild. Upper 60s to near 70°.  Showers and breezy Monday night. Rain showers will continue on and off for Tuesday. High temps around 70°. Wednesday, showers arrive late-day/evening. Gusty winds and possible record setting high temps. Forecast is upper 70s to near 80° and the record for the day is 77° back in 2018. The showers and gusty winds will continue Wednesday night. Thursday, not as breezy, dry and very warm. Another possible record warm day with a forecast high around 80°. The daily high temp record for Thursday is 83° back in 1996. Friday, mainly dry. not as warm, but still nice. Low to mid 60s. Chance for rain both days next weekend and for early the following week.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haston allegedly hit a police officer in Ardmore Friday night.
Man accused of hitting Ardmore officer Friday arrested after high-speed chase
A car lost control and collided with a house causing a fire.
Family displaced, one injured following Owens Cross Roads fire
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2019, file photo, former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at...
Jimmy Carter, 39th US president, in hospice care
Copeland is accused of shooting and killing two men in 2017.
Madison Co. man found not guilty in double-murder trial
Ali Khatib.
Huntsville man arrested for allegedly threatening store employee while stealing merchandise

Latest News

First Alert Weather
Cool & Cloudy This Evening | Sunshine & 60s Tomorrow
WAFF 48's Weekend Mornings
Sunny, cool Saturday
WAFF AM Saturday 5:00-7:00am – Syncbak
WAFF weather, February 18 at 5:30 p.m.
Happy Saturday! We have a cold start to the day, but eventually, the day will warm into the 50s...
Sunny, cool Saturday