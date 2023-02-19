Increasing clouds & mild today

Today, sun through the morning, increasing clouds during the afternoon. High temps around 60°. Mostly cloudy tonight. Temps in the 40s. Monday, plenty of clouds and mild. Upper 60s to near 70°. Showers and breezy Monday night. Rain showers will continue on and off for Tuesday. High temps around 70°. Wednesday, showers arrive late-day/evening. Gusty winds and possible record setting high temps. Forecast is upper 70s to near 80° and the record for the day is 77° back in 2018. The showers and gusty winds will continue Wednesday night. Thursday, not as breezy, dry and very warm. Another possible record warm day with a forecast high around 80°. The daily high temp record for Thursday is 83° back in 1996. Friday, mainly dry. not as warm, but still nice. Low to mid 60s. Chance for rain both days next weekend and for early the following week.

