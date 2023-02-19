HBCU students needed for a paid internship in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Coca-Cola Bottling Company United is looking for students of historically Black colleges and universities to apply for their Pay It Forward Program.

The week-long event provides students with first-hand experience in sales, packaging, production, marketing and much more.

One of the main goals of Pay It Forward is to teach the students, to put it simply, how to go to work.

Organizers say students also learn how to network with others and grasp vital skills that will prepare them for the job market.

Students selected will also receive $2,000 after completing the week-long internship.

For more information on how to apply click this link.

