Cool & Cloudy This Evening | Sunshine & 60s Tomorrow

Happy Saturday! We had a cold start to the day, but temperatures have warmed up nicely this afternoon in the low and mid 50s under plenty of sunshine. Expect a cloud cover to build back in the region as we head into the evening hours. We could see a few light sprinkles this evening, but most of us if not all of us will be staying mainly dry. Added cloud cover will keep overnight lows a bit warmer in the mid to upper 30s, and clouds should begin to clear before sunrise on Sunday.

A few areas of fog will be possible for any early morning commutes on Sunday, but fog should dissipate quickly. The rest of the day will feature sunny skies with warmer temperatures around 60 degrees by the late afternoon. Clouds will return late Sunday into Monday with increasing chances for showers and a few storms Monday evening and into Tuesday morning. Temperatures will remain rather warm for this time of year in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s.

By Wednesday, temperatures will be nearing record highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. We’ll be watching closely for an odd setup late Wednesday into Thursday that will bring a fast-moving line of showers and storms. Right now, the severe threat is low, but we still could see heavy rain and gusty winds.

