Sunny & cool today, more sun & warmer Sunday

First Alert Weather
Happy Saturday! A cold start to the day, but eventually warming to the 50s with more sun than clouds. Tonight, partly to mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Upper 30s. Sunday, sunny and nice. Around 60°. Clouds return Monday with showers at night. A few thunderstorms possible. Monday's high temp near 70°. A stretch of very warm temps begins Tuesday with 70s to near 80° through Thursday. Each day has a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Winds likely a factor Wednesday. Cooler, but certainly not cold Friday. Sunny, low to mid 60s. Early call for the following weekend, a chance of rain both days. High temps in the 60s.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 4:02 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
