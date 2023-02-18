Sunny & cool today, more sun & warmer Sunday

Happy Saturday! A cold start to the day, but eventually warming to the 50s with more sun than clouds. Tonight, partly to mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Upper 30s. Sunday, sunny and nice. Around 60°. Clouds return Monday with showers at night. A few thunderstorms possible. Monday’s high temp near 70°. A stretch of very warm temps begins Tuesday with 70s to near 80° through Thursday. Each day has a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Winds likely a factor Wednesday. Cooler, but certainly not cold Friday. Sunny, low to mid 60s. Early call for the following weekend, a chance of rain both days. High temps in the 60s.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.