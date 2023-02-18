The road to Birmingham: Regional semi-finals

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Boys and girls basketball teams across north Alabama competed in regional games with the hopes of moving through the bracket.

This week teams competed in the regional semi-finals with a win this week, teams would move to the regional final and be one of the final eight teams in the state.

NORTHEAST REGIONAL:

Class 5A

Scottsboro (23-8) vs. Springville (21-11) - 64 - 49

Guntersville (25-7) vs. Moody (19-13) - 68 - 58

Class 2A

Sand Rock (21-10) vs. Lanett (9-9) - 68 - 63

Pisgah (14-11) vs. LaFayette (18-9) - 57 - 53

NORTHWEST REGIONAL:

Class 7A

Hoover (23-4) vs. Austin (19-10)- 65 - 41

Class 6A

Pinson Valley (28-0) vs. Muscle Shoals (21-7) - 59 - 54

Buckhorn (23-8) vs. Cullman (26-6) - 64 - 44

Class 1A

Shoals Christian (22-8) vs. Marion County (26-7) - 43 - 31

GIRLS SCORES

NORTHEAST REGIONAL:

Class 5A

Southside-Gadsden (23-7) vs. Guntersville (29-5) - 36 - 33

Arab (20-12) vs. Springville (20-12) - 56 - 30

Class 2A

Lanett (23-2) vs. Pisgah (17-10) - 69 - 65

Ider (22-10) vs. Pleasant Valley (20-8) - 63 - 49

NORTHWEST REGIONAL:

Class 7A

Hoover (33-1) vs. James Clemens (21-9) - 50 - 20

Class 6A

Hazel Green (33-1) vs. Mortimer Jordan - 61 - 49

Clay-Chalkville (23-7) vs. Muscle Shoals (12-12) - 65 - 44

Class 1A

Marion County (18-13) vs. Shoals Christian (15-7) - 63 - 42

